Chiefs get burned for a safety on this bizarre circumstance with new NFL kickoff rule

Each NFL team is getting used to the new kickoff rules. The Chiefs and the league may need a little extra prep time.

Late in the second quarter of the Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game, wide receiver Mecole Hardman was involved in a bizarre play on kickoff return.

The kick sailed into the end zone and the return men Hardman and Deneric Prince turned to jog back to the sideline, assuming a touchback.

If the ball stays in the end zone, it could be returned or downed and the Chiefs would have started on the 30. Instead this happened:

New NFL kickoff rules strike! This is a safety (was originally ruled a touchback) #Chiefs #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/2IflriZ93v — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) August 11, 2024

The ball bounced back on the field to the 1. Hardman returned to the end zone, dropped to a knee and put his hand on the ball, still at the 1. He didn’t down the ball in the end zone. He pulled the ball back toward him.

The ball was placed at the 30. But the Jaguars questioned the call and the officials huddled. Their ruling: a safety.

The new kickoff rules didn’t address this type of play.

But the Jaguars were awarded two points, and the Chiefs’ adventures with kickoffs continued.

Earlier in the game, Jaguars return man Parker Washington slipped through the Chiefs for a 73-yard return.

And another example is added to the list of what-ifs on the new kickoff rules.