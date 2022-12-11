Chiefs-Broncos game center: Live updates, score and analysis on Kansas City vs. Denver
The Chiefs seek to rebound from Week 13’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and get a good matchup against the Denver Broncos to do so.
The Chiefs (9-3) lost at Cincinnati last week but have won 13 straight games against the Broncos (3-9). And Denver’s 2022 season has been a disappointment after an offseason blockbuster trade for star quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Broncos’ offense under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett ranks at or near the bottom of multiple categories, including points per game (32nd), net yards per game (27th), third-down percentage (30th) and red-zone touchdown percentage (31st).
Nevertheless, the Chiefs aren’t overlooking their divisional opponent.
“We get rid of the record on this thing as we evaluate them and look at them as a team and their defense is one of the top defenses in the NFL,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
Live Chiefs news and analysis
How to watch the Chiefs game
Game time: 3:05 p.m. Central
TV channel: CBS (Channel 5 in Kansas City)
Radio station: WDAF (106.5 FM) or the Chiefs mobile app
Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver
Chiefs-Broncos history: 69-55
