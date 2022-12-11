Chiefs-Broncos game center: Live updates, score and analysis on Kansas City vs. Denver

The Chiefs seek to rebound from Week 13’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and get a good matchup against the Denver Broncos to do so.

The Chiefs (9-3) lost at Cincinnati last week but have won 13 straight games against the Broncos (3-9). And Denver’s 2022 season has been a disappointment after an offseason blockbuster trade for star quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos’ offense under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett ranks at or near the bottom of multiple categories, including points per game (32nd), net yards per game (27th), third-down percentage (30th) and red-zone touchdown percentage (31st).

Nevertheless, the Chiefs aren’t overlooking their divisional opponent.

“We get rid of the record on this thing as we evaluate them and look at them as a team and their defense is one of the top defenses in the NFL,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

How to watch the Chiefs game

Game time: 3:05 p.m. Central

TV channel: CBS (Channel 5 in Kansas City)

Radio station: WDAF (106.5 FM) or the Chiefs mobile app

Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

Chiefs-Broncos history: 69-55

