Chiefs bounce back to winning form in Super Rugby; Highlanders edge Rebels

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lock Tupou Vaa’i scored two tries for the Hamilton-based Chiefs who bounced back rapidly from their first loss of the season to beat the Wellington-based Hurricanes 23-12 Saturday in a rain-soaked match in the 13th of 15 regular-season rounds.

The Chiefs' 10-match winning streak ended last weekend when they were beaten by the Queensland Reds.

They quickly rebounded by winning on Saturday to cement their place atop the table and ensured they will host a home playoff.

The match took place in torrential rain in Hamilton which limited attacking options. The Chiefs made the best of their few choices, using their lineout drive and kicking well as the rain made the contest for the high ball a lottery.

The Hurricanes also weren’t in charge of their own lineout and fumbles or overthrows led to both of Vaa’i’s tries.

The Chiefs led 10-0 at halftime but the Hurricanes came back into the match strongly with two second-half tries, only to be repelled by two late penalties by Chiefs flyhalf Damian McKenzie.

“When it comes to this point in the season the weather changes and the rugby we play has to change accordingly,” Chiefs captain Sam Cane said. “It was always going to be a battle of the forwards when the weather came in like that and it won’t be pieces of individual brilliance that wins games at this point in the season, it will be collective effort.”

The Chiefs scored their first try from a lineout drive after six minutes. When the drive seemed to stall, the backs rushed in and added the impetus which carried hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho over the line.

The Hurricanes overthrew a lineout in the 21st minute and the Chiefs pounced. Pita-Gus Sowakula carried the ball forward strongly and Vaa’i was on hand to promote it over the line.

Vaa’i scored again in the 47th from another Hurricanes lineout error, stooping low to place the ball over the line.

The Hurricanes came back with two good tries in the conditions. Fullback Josh Moorby made a break down the right flank, fending tacklers then kicking ahead and winning the race to the ball behind the goal line.

Backrower Brayden Iose then intercepted a loose pass on halfway and dashed away to score as the Hurricanes denied the Chiefs a bonus point.

But McKenzie landed penalties in the 66th and 75th minutes which kept the Hurricanes at bay.

HIGHLANDERS BEAT REBELS

Fullback Sam Gilbert kicked a penalty five minutes after the full-time siren to give the Dunedin-based Highlanders a 20-17 win over the Melbourne Rebels.

The winning goal was the second of two clutch kicks for the Highlanders who were lifted up to eighth place and stay in the race for a home quarterfinal.

Gilbert also kicked a goal in the 72nd which drew the Highlanders level with the Rebels at 17-17 after Reece Hodge had nudged the Rebels ahead with a penalty in the 61st.

Both teams scored two tries. The Highlanders scored both their tries in the first half through winger Connor Garden-Bachop and prop Ethan de Groot to lead 14-7 at halftime.

De Groot’s try appeared fortunate as he seemed to ground the ball short of the goal line.

The Rebels scored through backrower Richard Hardwick in the first half and center Stacey Ili in the second.

