Chiefs-Bengals prediction: Can Kansas City hold onto AFC’s No. 1 seed in Cincinnati?

The Chiefs turned around their season after an October trip to Nashville, from a losing record to winners of eight straight games and a sixth consecutive AFC West title.

The Bengals’ turnaround arrived before the season even began.

After winning a combined six games over the past two years, they lead the AFC North with two weeks to play. For the first time since 2015, they’re in the top half of the league in points scored and points allowed.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off the first 500-yard passing game in franchise history. Running back Joe Mixon and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have each topped 1,000 yards.

But this — a date with the two-time AFC defending champs — figures to be the are-they-for-real test.

The Chiefs (11-4) hold a one-game lead in the race for the AFC No. 1 seed, with their regular-season finale in Denver looming next week. The Titans are 10-5 and have the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Chiefs, should Kansas City slip.

The Chiefs are the only team in the AFC to have already clinched a playoff spot. They’re in. The Bengals are still trying to get to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

They might have to wait until next week.

Kickoff: Noon Central

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5)/WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 5

Sam McDowell’s prediction: Chiefs 27-23