Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl 57 for second title in four years

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The NFL's next dynasty may have been born in the desert Sunday night.

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, winning Super Bowl 57. Playing in its third Super Bowl in four seasons, K.C. collected its second championship in that span. Stocked with young talent and the league's best player, a team that's appeared in five consecutive AFC championship games appears to have extensive staying power.

Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time just days after collecting his second league MVP award, was magnificent, despite aggravating his high ankle sprain late in the first half. But he never missed a snap while leading three consecutive second-half touchdown drives after his team trailed 24-14 at intermission. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three scores and also ran for 44 yards, much of that on his bad wheel.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Now Mahomes, 27, who surpassed Tom Brady as the youngest QB to start three Super Bowls, might just be able to begin setting his sights on some of the GOAT's other records. But he was hardly the only story in one of Super Sunday's more remarkable matchups.

Bet on Black

The first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks delivered plenty of excitement from the position. Mahomes' heroics aside, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts nearly crafted an MVP performance of his own.

Hurts was at his multi-dimensional best, rushing for 70 yards and three touchdowns (both Super Bowl records for a quarterback) while passing for another 304 yards and one TD. After a December shoulder injury slowed him down and probably cost him any legitimate shot at league MVP honors, Hurts clearly recaptured the form that made him one of the NFL's most dangerous players for most of the season – and looked especially sharp throwing the ball after struggling on that front in previous playoff games.

The Eagles' third-year star finished with 18 rushing touchdowns, a single-season record for a quarterback when also including postseason stats. He became the first player to rush for a pair of first-half TDs in a Super Bowl, and his trifecta matched Hall of Famer Terrell Davis' Super Bowl record. However, his second-quarter fumble proved a crucial mistake.

Three phases

While Mahomes was the star of the night, the Chiefs got hefty contributions from their defense and special teams. Among the biggest plays was linebacker Nick Bolton's 36-yard touchdown off Hurts' second-quarter fumble.

Toney, Toney

Kansas City also got a big night from wideout Kadarius Toney, a midseason trade acquisition from the New York Giants. His fourth-quarter TD catch put the Chiefs up 28-27, and his 65-yard punt return set up a TD on the subsequent drive.

Rookie returns

After revamping their offense following the offseason trade of Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs also got major output from their rookies. Running back Isiah Pacheco and receiver Skyy Moore both scored touchdowns, Kansas City joining the vaunted 1985 Bears as the only teams in Super Bowl history to get TDs from multiple rookies.

Pressure?

The Eagles and Chiefs, who ranked first and second, respectively in sacks generated in the 2022 season (a combined 125), combined for a mere two Sunday, both suffered by Hurts.

Game winner

Kansas City got some good fortune and made some of its own ahead of Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal with 8 seconds left. A holding call on Eagles corner James Bradberry allowed the Chiefs to bleed the clock – an effort also advanced by running back Jerick McKinnon going down at the 2-yard line rather than scoring a touchdown that would have given the Eagles more time to score.

Third Lombardi for Chiefs

Kansas City became the 10th NFL franchise to win the Super Bowl at least three times. They've now prevailed twice under CEO and co-owner Clark Hunt, whose father, Lamar, founded the American Football League in 1960 and was the team's original owner when the franchise played as the Dallas Texans. The Chiefs' first Super Bowl win came under Lamar Hunt following the 1969 season, but it took 50 years before their second.

Kelce Bowl

The first Super Bowl that featured brothers opposing each other, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce ran his record to 3-0 against older brother Jason (the Eagles All-Pro center). Travis Kelce had a huge night with six catches for 81 yards and a first-quarter TD. His 16th career TD catches in the playoffs trail only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Reid Bowl

Andy Reid, the winningest head coach in Eagles history, improved to 4-0 against his former team. Reid, also the second-winningest coach in NFL postseason history after Bill Belichick, improved to 2-2 Super Bowls, both victories coming with Kansas City.

