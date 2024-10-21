Chiefs’ backup offensive linemen blocked (the sun) for starters on the sideline

It’s notoriously difficult to beat the heat on one side of Levi’s Stadium, and it’s an issue that the 49ers have been aware of for years.

A 2018 Sacramento Bee story noted that fans sitting on the eastern side of the stadium are in direct sunlight and fans have complained about the heat.

That story included this quote from 49ers team president Al Guido: “We understand there might be a game or two early in the season that might be warm. We cannot add shade, we cannot build a roof, it’s not possible.”

Earlier this month, Niners fans left their seats during a sweltering game at Levi’s Stadium. This is from Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Cardinals and #49ers fans not enjoying the sunny side of Levi’s. Unlike the fans, Cardinals can’t leave. pic.twitter.com/9LgxyrLvbo — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) October 6, 2024

As Branch noted, opposing teams don’t have the option of leaving the sideline as the sun is beating down.

It was 77 degrees at kickoff of the Chiefs’ 28-18 win over the 49ers on Sunday, but there was full sun once again. The Chiefs had a novel way of beating the heat.

As Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews reported, the Chiefs reserve offensive linemen were used to block ... the sun. This was an unusual sight from the game and a new variant on the term “sunblock.” Or “throwing shade.”