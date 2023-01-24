How Chiefs backup Chad Henne led 98-yard TD drive: ‘Slide,’ ‘Stick’ and taking a hit

The Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown on their longest drive in their postseason history — 98 yards — during the first half of their 27-20 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how backup quarterback Chad Henne’s football smarts contributed to the game-altering drive ... with some assists going to coach Andy Reid, the offensive line and running back Isiah Pacheco.