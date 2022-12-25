Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’

Jesse Newell
·4 min read
Charlie Riedel/AP

A few moments after Jerick McKinnon returned to his locker Saturday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes approached him, ready to show him the photo.

There, on Mahomes’ phone, was the snapshot of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback going airborne, parallel to the ground, for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter of KC’s 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Chiefs running back McKinnon, after taking one look, believed it needed to go on Mahomes’ social media accounts.

But under one condition.

“I told him he needed to find a fire caption for it, because that (stuff’s) going hard,” McKinnon told The Star with a smile. “But it was helluva play, man. A helluva play from him.”

Mahomes didn’t play his best game of the season against Seattle on Saturday, but he did contribute an “MVP moment” that will likely end up on his wall of posters for years to come.

On a third-and-goal from the 3, Mahomes broke the pocket and then made a run for the end zone. He went all-out for the score, extending the ball with his right hand to just tip the corner of the pylon for the three-yard TD.

And though Mahomes typically draws the most praise for his arm strength and football IQ, it was a reminder that — every once in a while — the quarterback can make winning plays for his team using his other physical talents, too.

“We’ve seen him make a lot of fantastic plays, and that might be the best one I’ve seen, showing off just how athletic he is,” Chiefs receiver Justin Watson said, who viewed the play on the field from a few feet away. “I think of that one. I think of the one (twirling pass) in Tampa Bay. Those two are up there. He’s just always full of surprises, man.”

Mahomes said the original play called for him to look to tight end Travis Kelce on a hook route or McKinnon in the flat. In his words, the Seahawks “covered it well.”

That’s when he decided to try to get to the edge while extending the play.

And though he wasn’t sure he’d be able to get to the end zone, the point of the ball skimmed the side of the pylon, tipping it over in slow motion like a bowling pin.

“I knew it was close. I grazed it. And I knew the rule, that if you touch the pylon, you’re good,” Mahomes said. “So luckily enough, I stayed (in) bounds and was able to get in the end zone.”

Some other details from the run weren’t planned but remained impressive all the same.

Mahomes used his left hand — the one without the football — to plant into the ground for support on his dive. He said that wasn’t predetermined, but “it shows, hey, the wrist is a little strong, man. A little push-up position. I’m not the strongest guy in the world, but I’ve done a little bit to hold myself up.”

With that extra boost, Mahomes had nearly his entire body floating out of bounds when he reached back to tip the pylon for the TD.

“It was just unbelievable,” Watson said. “There was nothing really there, and we’ve seen him make a lot of plays with his feet this year, but to extend that play and then do the one-handed handstand inbounds just to keep himself up and then graze that pylon ...

“I mean, I don’t think his athleticism gets enough hype, because he makes a ton of plays with his feet and with his athleticism that he doesn’t maybe get always the credit for.”

Shortly after the touchdown, Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium started an “M-V-P” chant for Mahomes. The betting favorite heading into the week, Mahomes completed 16 of 28 passes for 224 yards and two passing touchdowns with the rushing score Saturday.

Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith said those MVP cries from the fans were “well called for” and “appropriate.”

“I think he’s the ultimate competitor, man. Whatever the team needs to do to succeed and win, he’s gonna go out there and do it,” Smith said. “Putting his body on the line like he did today ... he’s always gonna do what this organization needs him to do to win.”

The run did more than put the game away for good, giving KC a 24-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

It also provided Mahomes another “magic” moment — along with a snapshot that, perhaps, will make its way at some point to his social media accounts.

“He showed me and I was like, ‘Ooh.’ He was like this low off the ground. I said, ‘Yeah, that’s a good one,’” McKinnon said. “We’ll see if he posts it.”

