Man who allegedly fired shots at Arrowhead Stadium in custody after standoff with Kansas City police

An armed standoff with Kansas City police led to a man being arrested after he allegedly fired multiple gun shots at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium from its parking lot.

Per the Kansas City Star, the standoff began just after noon and continued for hours. He was eventually subdued, with police reportedly finding two handguns and a knife on his person. He was not injured, nor was anyone hit by his gunshots.

The police announced the man was arrested on criminal charges associated with the gun shots.

He is under arrest on investigation of criminal charges associated with the initial shots fired at this time. Normal stadium access and operations will resume this evening. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 13, 2020

Just two days earlier, the Chiefs had opened the NFL season with an emphatic win over the Houston Texans.

The lot is also shared by the Kansas City Royals at the Truman Sports Complex. Both stadiums were empty at the time of the standoff, though the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates were delayed from leaving their hotel due to the standoff.

The Pirates-Royals game was still played Saturday evening, though with a half-hour delay.

