Here’s what Chiefs’ Andy Reid said about Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco at start of camp

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects most of his team to be available for practices when all players officially report to training camp later this week.

There are a few notable exceptions, though — with Reid addressing those situations in his first camp press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The biggest unknown is defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract while looking to secure a long-term extension with the Chiefs. Jones sat out mandatory minicamp last month while waiting on his new deal, and according to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, that resulted in a maximum fine of $98,753.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Reid was asked whether he expected Jones to be with the team when veterans report Friday.

“I don’t know that. I’ll have to just see how that goes,” Reid said. “There’s communication going on. That’s the important part. And then we just have to see.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele wheels his belongings into a dorm room at Missouri Western State University during the first day of training camp on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo.

Jones faced a similar circumstance to this one with the Chiefs when nearing the end of his rookie deal in 2019; he sat out mandatory minicamp then before eventually reporting to the start of training camp. After that season, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Jones before the two sides reached their current four-year agreement in July 2020.

Reid also gave an update on running back Isiah Pacheco, who had shoulder surgery this offseason. Reid said Tuesday the team would decide in the next few days whether to have Pacheco start training camp on the active physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

If placed there, the running back would not participate in training camp practices until team trainers cleared him to return. Should he not return in that period, Pacheco could be shifted to the reserve PUP list, where he’d be required to sit out the first four weeks of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Keondre Coburn wheels his belongings into a dorm room at Missouri Western State University during the first day of training camp on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo.

Reid said Tuesday he preliminarily expected Pacheco to have enough time to heal up and be ready to play for the start of the regular season.

“But let’s see how this all goes,” Reid said. “I’m curious to talk to him. I haven’t seen him yet. (Chiefs trainer) Rick (Burkholder) is likewise going to talk to him.”

Reid also revealed Tuesday that fourth-year defensive tackle Tershawn “Turk” Wharton would begin training camp on the PUP list. Wharton suffered a season-ending knee injury in October that required surgery.

Reid said he didn’t anticipate any other players being considered for the PUP list at this point.

The Chiefs unofficially opened their training camp on Tuesday, as quarterbacks, rookies and select other players reported to their dorm rooms on Missouri Western’s campus. The team will hold three closed-to-the-public practices this week before opening up their full-team practices in front of fans Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wheels his belongings into a dorm room at Missouri Western State University during the first day of training camp on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo.

Reid said he looked forward to working with his limited roster the next three days.

“I think it’s good for the older guys just to get tuned up. They know what it takes to get themselves ready for the season, and this is a way to knock a little rust off,” Reid said. “But for the young guys, I think it’s even more beneficial. And it’s also beneficial for the coaches to see the young guys and see what they can do.”