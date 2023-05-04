Chiefs’ Andy Reid had fun time at Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ live show, as video shows

By all accounts, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles center, had a blast last week at their live “New Heights” show at the Kansas City Music Hall.

But Travis Kelce admitted to being a little nervous about one member of the boisterous crowd.

It was Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“I kept looking at coach Reid in the stands like, ‘Ha, ha! Is he laughing? Is he enjoying it?’” Kelce said in this week’s “New Heights” podcast. “And then I would see him smiling. I knew exactly where he was and sure enough he was enjoying it, man.

“Everybody that came in terms of the front office and the team, all the Chiefs Kingdom, everybody keeps saying how much fun they had and that’s all that really matters. If you came out of there enjoying the content and the entertainment that we tried to provide, that’s everything.”

This video, which was shot by a member of the crowd that night, shows Reid enjoying himself (warning: there is cursing in the video).

In this week’s podcast episode the Kelce brothers revealed that Reid joined them for a talk. That will be next week’s podcast episode.

“While we were in Kansas City, we finally got him,” Jason said. “The guy that I think Travis and I have been looking to getting on this podcast the most, we got Andy Reid. Big Red. The Walrus himself is in the building, and that episode is going to be dropping next week. The Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid episode.”

Travis said: “I blacked out. I’m going to be excited to watch this, I blacked out. I don’t even remember what we asked him.”