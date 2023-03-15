Chiefs agree to terms on 2-year deal with former 49ers pass rusher Charles Omenihu

The Chiefs are adding a talented young pass rusher to their defensive line.

Kansas City and former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Tuesday night with The Star.

The contract won’t become official until 3 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday — the start of the NFL’s new calendar year.

Omenihu, 25, is coming off a season in which he appeared in 17 games with three starts, totaling career highs in tackles (20) and sacks (4.5). He also registered a career-high-tying 16 quarterback hits.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Omenihu entered the league in 2019 out of Texas as a fifth-round pick with the Houston Texans. The Texans traded Omenihu to the 49ers in 2021. He has appeared in 61 games (10 starts), totaling 40 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 41 quarterback hits.

But he could face a suspension next season. Omenihu was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence on Jan. 23, with San Jose police reporting that Omenihu’s girlfriend stated he had “pushed her to the ground during an argument.” The police said officers “did not observe any visible physical injuries to the survivor, (but) she did however have a complaint of pain to her arm.”

The NFL stated afterward that the situation involving Omenihu, who played in the NFC Championship Game later that week against the Philadelphia Eagles, would be reviewed according to the league’s personal conduct policy.

Omenihu provides flexibility on the Chiefs’ defensive line as he can play on either side. His presence boosts the Chiefs’ pass rush corps alongside George Karlaftis and Mike Danna.

The Chiefs previously released defensive end Frank Clark, while Carlos Dunlap becomes an unrestricted free agent Wednesday afternoon.

The NFL Network first reported the news of Omenihu’s impending signing with KC.