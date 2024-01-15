Chiefs AFC Wild Card Victory Drives Peacock’s Largest Single Day Ever With Record-Breaking Audience

The Kansas City Chiefs win over the Miami Dolphins was a record breaker for Peacock.

The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins on their home turf at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, fighting through negative temperatures to advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The AFC Wild Card game was streamed exclusively on Peacock for most of the U.S., though the game was available on NBC stations in both home cities.

The game averaged 23M viewers across Peacock, NBC stations in Miami and Kansas City, and NFL+. That’s apparently the most-streamed live event in U.S. history, peaking with nearly 25M viewers in the second quarter, NBCUniversal reports.

The Chiefs-Dolphins matchup boosted Peacock to its largest single day ever in audience usage, engagement, and time spent with 16.3M concurrent devices.

Saturday’s game was bound to attract a record-breaking audience for Peacock, considering most NFL games attract north of 15M viewers, especially any matchups with the Chiefs.

The game was up 6% from last year’s primetime AFC Wild Card game featuring the LA Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, which also aired on NBC nationwide in addition to streaming on Peacock.

Earlier in the day, NBC broadcast the Browns-Texans AFC Wild Card Game, which averaged 29M viewers across all platforms. That marks the most-watched Saturday NFL Wild Card game on NBC since 2014.

It was a good weekend for Peacock, which also saw success with the release of its latest scripted series Ted. The series launched as Peacock’s most-watched original title through its first three days on the platform, according to NBCUniversal. The company didn’t say how many people watched.

