Chiefs have AFC’s best record after Bills blow late lead, lose wacky game to Vikings

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
Joshua Bessex/AP

The Vikings’ comeback appeared to end in heart-breaking fashion with 49 seconds to play in their game Sunday against the Bills in Buffalo.

After trailing by 17 points in the second half, the Vikings stormed back to cut the lead to four points and had the ball on the Bills’ 1-yard line. But the Buffalo defense stifled and denied Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins on a quarterback sneak on fourth down.

That appeared to save the Bills with 49 seconds left. But then a fumble snap between Mitch Morse and Josh Allen was recovered in the end zone and Vikings linebacker Erik Kendricks recovered for a touchdown with 41 seconds to play.

The Bills kicked a field goal to force overtime, but the Vikings got a field goal in the extra period and then intercepted Allen to finish off a wacky 33-30 victory.

That win dropped the Bills’ record to 6-3, and they are in third place in the AFC East. Miami, 7-3, is in first, while the Jets, 6-3, are in second by virtue of defeating the Bills a week ago.

The Chiefs, who beat the Jaguars 27-17, have the best record in the AFC at 7-2.

There is a long way to go until the postseason starts in mid-January, but the Chiefs are back on top of the AFC, and that’s not a bad spot occupy.

Forcing OT

Kendricks’ fumble recovery in the end zone gave the Vikings a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds left in the game, but Allen moved the Bills into field-goal range.

Buffalo caught a break when this catch by Gabe Davis wasn’t reviewed.

In overtime, the Vikings won the toss and kicked a field goal. Buffalo drove into field-goal range but Allen threw this interception, ending the game.

The Bills blew a 27-10 lead with less than 2 minutes to go in the third quarter and lost a second straight game.

