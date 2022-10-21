Chiefs-49ers: Christian McCaffrey has faced KC just once, but it was a superb effort

Blair Kerkhoff
·3 min read
Reed Hoffmann/AP

If Christian McCaffrey, traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers late Thursday, gets on the field right away for his new team, it will mark his second career appearance against the Chiefs.

And like the first one, it would come as a bit of a surprise to the Chiefs.

In 2020, while he was still with the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey had missed six straight games battling a high-ankle sprain. His first game back came at Arrowhead, and McCaffrey rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 10 passes for 82 yards and another touchdown in the Panthers’ 33-31 loss.

But for McCaffrey, that’s where the good news ended. He suffered a shoulder injury that day and was lost for the rest of the season. Injuries have been something of a recurring theme for the Stanford product and son of former Denver star wideout Ed McCaffrey, as he appeared in just 10 games in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

This season, he’d played on 85% of the Panthers’ offensive snaps. It’s unknown how much he’ll play Sunday against the Chiefs (if he plays at all). Perhaps 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will use him mainly in the receiving game as he acclimates to his new environment. Or maybe Shanahan will wait to get him some game-action in a San Francisco uniform; after all, he’s just cracked open the Niners’ playbook for the first time.

Whenever he gets his first taste of competition as a part of the 49ers’ offense, this much is certain: a healthy McCaffrey will deliver an immediate boost to his new team. And although it’s the smallest of sample sizes, McCaffrey has succeeded against Steve Spagnuolo’s defense before.

Here are some players besides quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garapolo to watch when the Chiefs visit the 49ers:

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster is coming off his best game with the Chiefs, with five receptions on five targets for 113 yards and his first touchdown this season. His effort against the Bills last Sunday marked the first 100-yard game by a Chiefs wide receiver this season, and it included two receptions of at least 40 yards. The comfort level between Mahomes and Smith-Schuster seems to be growing by the game.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

The Chiefs went 2-2 during Gay’s suspension-prompted four-game absence, but they surrendered their two highest point totals of the year in victories over the Tampa Bay Bucs (41-31) and Las Vegas Raiders (30-29).

As well as Darius Harris has played with increased snaps, the Chiefs missed Gay’s speed and instincts.

“Willie’s a little different in terms of his speed and how we use him,” fellow Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said. “So it will be good to have him back. I’m excited for him ... it’s been great to get him back in the building.”

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Coming off his best season — an All-Pro nod, 1,045 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns — Samuel is one of the game’s top offensive players. And he got off to a fast start this year, topping 50 rushing yards in his first two games. Chiefs fans remember Samuel well from Super Bowl LIV, when his two first-half carries totaled 53 yards. He also caught five passes for 39 yards in the Chiefs’ 31-21 win at Miami Gardens, Fla.

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward

Ward missed practice this week with a groin injury suffered in Week 6, but his status won’t stop him from greeting his old friends before Sunday’s game. Ward spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs, and they wanted to bring him back. But the Niners were the highest bidders in free agency, handing Ward a three-year contract worth $40.5 million, and Ward is rewarding them by performing well within one of the NFL’s top defenses.

