WHO Chief Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' For Coronavirus

Get the latest on coronavirus. Sign up to the Daily Brief for news, explainers, how-tos, opinion and more.

The director of the World Health Organization warned Monday that there may never be a “silver bullet” for defeating Covid-19, even as pressure mounts from the White House to create a vaccine well before the end of this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“A number of vaccines are now in phase 3 clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing. “However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be.”

Tedros instead stressed the importance of exercising “the basics of public health and sieges control” to stop outbreaks from occurring.

“Testing, isolating and treating patients, and tracing and quarantining their contacts. Do it all,” he urged.

"A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection.



However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be"-@DrTedros#COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 3, 2020

"For now, stopping #COVID19 outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control.



Testing, isolating and treating patients, and tracing and quarantining their contacts.



Inform, empower and listen to communities. Do it all"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 3, 2020

There are currently six coronavirus vaccine candidates in late-stage testing or close to it.

Story continues

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a White House coronavirus task force member, said last week that he’s “cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year and as we go into 2021.”

But Fauci has also said he doesn’t believe the virus will ever be eliminated.

“I think with a combination of good...

Continue reading on HuffPost