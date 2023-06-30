Chief superintendent backing campaign to ban trail hunting accused of bias

The commander of Plymouth Police said that trail hunting was being used as a 'smokescreen' and blamed the current law for a low number of prosecutions - Chris Strickland

A chief superintendent who has backed a campaign by charities, including the RSPCA, to ban hunting should be stripped of his role as the national police lead on the issue, MPs have said.

Ch Supt Matt Longman, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead on fox hunting, gave a keynote speech at the launch of a campaign to ban trail hunting and claimed that the current law is “not working”.

The campaign, known as Time for Change, is being led by the League Against Cruel Sports and is being backed by the RSPCA, a number of animal rights groups and charities not usually associated with hunting, including Battersea Cats and Dogs Home and Cats Protection.

During Thursday’s launch Ch Supt Longman, commander of Plymouth Police, said that trail hunting was being used as a “smokescreen” and blamed the current law for a low number of prosecutions.

But his intervention was condemned by two rural MPs, who said that he must be removed from his role as the most senior officer in charge of hunting after his “biased” statements.

The event saw more than 30 organisations call for a ban on trail hunting and for the Hunting Act to be tightened.

The RSPCA said that it had joined the campaign as it believes that trail hunting, which rose to prominence after fox hunting was banned in 2004, is being used to “create a smokescreen to allow illegal hunting with dogs”.

Dan Norris, a former environment minister under Gordon Brown and current Labour Metro Mayor of West England, told the launch in a central London park that his government had been “naive” in thinking that they had done enough.

Mr Norris, who chairs the board of trustees at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “This is unfinished business that we must get done.”

It comes as Westminster prepares for the next election in which the issue could again appear in party manifestos.

Labour has already vowed to toughen the Hunting Act if elected, including banning trail hunting in which packs follow a pre-laid scent rather than a wild animal.

The Countryside Alliance said that the campaign was a throwback to the late 1990s when Labour was influenced by extremist groups into changing the law.

Tim Bonner, chief executive, said: “This is a sad repeat of the Blair years when animal rights groups persuaded Labour to waste 700 hours of parliamentary time pursuing a pointless vendetta against hunting.

“The RSPCA in particular should remember how much damage it did to its reputation, and its finances, by climbing into bed with extremists and single issue obsessives. Real charities should be promoting policies that improve the welfare of wild and domestic animals, not launching vindictive campaigns against rural minorities.”

During the campaign launch, Ch Supt Longman said: “Public confidence in town and country cannot be eroded any further, it is untenable. The Hunting Act is not working effectively and illegal hunting is still common practice. I know it, you know it, the public and the hunts know it. But just in case there’s anybody out there who doesn’t know it, that is why I felt it was so important to come and speak today.”

After the event Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham, said: “It is utterly unacceptable. We have a long-held convention, if not rule, in this country that police officers must be entirely apolitical.

“We have a law in place, and it is the police’s job to police that law, not stand on the rostrum at a campaign rally. This is clearly political and I have never seen a police officer attempt a stunt like this before.

“In order for there to be confidence in policing the officer should no longer have responsibility for this area.

“How can anyone engaged in perfectly legal trail hunting or drag hunting have confidence that they will be treated fairly when the police there to enforce the Hunting Act are making such biased statements about it?”

His comments were echoed by James Gray, MP for North Wiltshire, who said: “It is extremely odd behaviour to appear to be campaigning to change the law. Police officers should not comment on the law, they should enforce it, and if there is an issue it should be discussed in private with the Home Secretary.

‘This is just good old-fashioned class war’

“The law is perfectly plain and if you break that law you are prosecuted, but to ban a perfectly legal rural sport just because some people break the law would be as absurd as closing the M4 because someone was doing 100mph. This is just good old-fashioned class war.

“Having commented in this way on the law this officer should not be the one enforcing it.”

The NPCC were contacted for comment.

Members of the coalition also include Crustacean Compassion, PETA, the Shellfish Network and Save the African Elephants.

Cats Protection said it had joined because of the “dangers that hunts pose to owned, stray and feral cats that may be in the area”. Battersea said it was backing the campaign as it had no way of knowing “what standard of care” the “tens of thousands of dogs involved in hunting activity” receive.

Mr Bonner added: “While it appears to be largely a cobbled together coalition of irrelevance, there are some more sensible charities signed up who could well have signed up in error.

“Their involvement will undoubtedly raise eyebrows and cause reputational damage. Particularly among those in the rural community who likely donate to them, not expecting or appreciating their association with more extremist groups who are driven by a warped ideological agenda”.

