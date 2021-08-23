Chief Outsiders Welcomes CRM Acquisition and Retention Specialist Gayle Bock to its Team of Fractional CMOs

Bock applies customer insights and data-driven solutions to drive growth and profit for a host of B2B and B2C companies

SANTE FE, NM, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gayle Bock, a celebrated marketing leader with more than 30 years’ global corporate and consulting experience, has joined Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, it was announced.

At Chief Outsiders, Bock will work alongside more than 80 part-time CMOs in undertaking right-sized engagements with SMB and mid-market companies. The goal: To use their deep experience and keen C-level insights to help companies grow revenues, build omni-channel sales strategies, streamline operations, and drive innovation to achieve market leadership.

Bock has spent the past three decades in the driver’s seat for consumer-driven marketing initiatives with B2C, B2B and B2B2C retail (e-commerce), travel, telecom, financial services, skincare, and luxury companies. Her successes are manifold, and center on the use of customer data to help companies grow revenues, loyalty, subscribers, and incremental income. Bock’s initiation into consumer data-driven marketing came in senior-level roles for Northwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Airlines, where, during the latter engagement, she served as VP of Worldwide Consumer Marketing. Bock later delivered marketing expertise for an enviable portfolio of enterprises, including a turn as a Senior Vice President, Marketing for Merrill Lynch and Mastercard, and in an executive customer loyalty role at T-Mobile.

“Gayle attacks business challenges from the customer’s perspective by leveraging data and new technology to drive profitable marketing programs while integrating traditional and digital channels,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “Gayle’s results-driven management skills and easy-to-work-with personality make her a deeply knowledgeable counselor for clients and prospects alike.”

Bock earned her B.A. in Business Administration at Madison University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

