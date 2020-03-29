The Chief Operations Officer of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CVE:CTS), Cory Reid, Just Bought 59% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Cory Reid, the Chief Operations Officer of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CVE:CTS) recently shelled out CA$51k to buy stock, at CA$0.84 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 59%, which is a arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Converge Technology Solutions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Greg Berard for CA$159k worth of shares, at about CA$1.07 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.85. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Converge Technology Solutions insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSXV:CTS Recent Insider Trading March 29th 2020

Does Converge Technology Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Converge Technology Solutions insiders own 18% of the company, worth about CA$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Converge Technology Solutions Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Converge Technology Solutions shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Converge Technology Solutions and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

