The Chief Operating Officer of Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC), Jay Dodds, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jay Dodds, the Chief Operating Officer of Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) recently shelled out CA$139k to buy stock, at CA$19.26 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

View our latest analysis for Park Lawn

Park Lawn Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jay Dodds is the biggest insider purchase of Park Lawn shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$18.89). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Park Lawn insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:PLC Recent Insider Trading April 12th 2020

Does Park Lawn Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Park Lawn insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about CA$3.8m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Park Lawn Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Park Lawn insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Park Lawn.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

