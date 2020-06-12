Chief Nursing Officer dropped from Downing Street briefing over Dominic Cummings, NHS sources claim

Sources claim Ruth May was dropped from a press conference after giving her thoughts on Dominic Cummings - PIPPA FOWLES/10 DOWNING ST/PIPPA FOWLES/10 DOWNING ST

England's most senior nurse was dropped from one of Downing Street's daily coronavirus briefings after refusing to publicly back Dominic Cummings, it has been claimed.

Chief Nursing Officer Ruth May was originally due to appear alongside Matt Hancock on June 1, but senior NHS sources allege she was "immediately dropped" from the line-up after expressing her feelings on the Prime Minister's most senior adviser.

In the event the Health Secretary presented the slides himself, appearing alongside Professor John Newton from Public Health England.

Number 10 insisted NHS sources had conflated the incident with a separate briefing on June 5 in which Mr Hancock appeared alone.

A Downing Street source said Ms May had missed the later appearance because she was "stuck in traffic".

Mr Cummings, the Prime Minister’s most senior aide, sparked a row last month after travelling to Durham while sick with suspected Covid-19.

The Independent reports that before the briefing with Ms May was due to start a special adviser asked her how she would respond if she were asked about Mr Cummings’s trip.

A senior NHS source said: “A Number 10 spad asked her directly how she would answer the Dominic Cummings question and she refused to play along and told them she would answer the same way as Jonathan Van-Tam.

“She was dropped immediately from the press briefing.”

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Van-Tam made headlines in the days ahead of the Chief Nursing Officer’s scheduled appearance, when he insisted that the lockdown rules “apply to all”.

When asked about the Mr Cummings row, he said: "In my opinion the rules are clear and they have always been clear. "In my opinion they are for the benefit of all. In my opinion they apply to all."

A separate NHS source added: “JVT was the first to publicly push back on TV. Everyone is being asked to support the Government positions prior to doing a press conference.

“If they don’t, they get dropped.”

Women and Equalities Committee chair Caroline Nokes yesterday said that the anger over Mr Cummings from her constituents had not abated.

The former minister said: “If my inbox is anything to go by it has not been instantly forgotten, and the response so many have shared about 'doing a Cummings' when they break lockdown shows people do remember.

“It makes it harder to persuade people they still need to be cautious about contact, keep their distance, wash their hands, wear a mask and so on.”

During last night’s Downing Street briefing Transport Secretary Grant Shapps denied that Ms May had been censured for her views, saying: “I don’t think it is true.”

He said that she had been a “regular contributor” to the coronavirus press conferences and said that the chief nurse would be “back here again”.

Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director for the NHS in England, said: “All I can say is I’ve been here many times saying what I think.”