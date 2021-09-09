Chief of Naval Staff visits Mauritius Coast Guard Ship

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh meeting crew members (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) visited the Mauritius Coast Guard Ship Barracuda at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Kolkata on Thursday to review the ongoing scheduled maintenance activities, said a spokesperson of Indian Navy.

During the visit, the CNS met with the crew of MCGS Barracuda and highlighted the strong and longstanding bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius. (ANI)