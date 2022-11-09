Chief fires Fort Worth police crisis team corporal charged with assaulting a relative

A Fort Worth police corporal who was charged in June with assaulting a relative was fired on Tuesday by the department’s chief.

Mark Force, 40, was off duty when he was involved in a domestic disturbance in Fort Worth on May 25 and arrested by a colleague, police have said.

The offense was classified by the department as an assault “committed by intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or by blocking the person’s nose or mouth.”

Force was assigned to the department’s crisis intervention team, which handles mental health matters, at the time of his arrest. He was employed by the department for eight years. A department spokesperson declined to say at what time or location it alleges that the assault occurred or whether the victim was taken to a hospital.

Chief Neil Noakes reviewed an administrative investigation and determined that Force violated department policies and terminated his employment, police said on Tuesday.

Force was placed on restricted duty upon his arrest. He is under the restrictions of a bond in the criminal case that has not concluded.