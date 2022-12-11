The Chief Financial Officer of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG), Martine Gerow, Just Bought 2.4% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Martine Gerow, the Chief Financial Officer of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) recently shelled out US$56k to buy stock, at US$5.60 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.4%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Global Business Travel Group

The CEO & Director Paul Abbott made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$123k worth of shares at a price of US$7.07 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.36 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Global Business Travel Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$6.10 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Global Business Travel Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Global Business Travel Group shares, worth about US$9.9m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Global Business Travel Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Global Business Travel Group stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Global Business Travel Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

