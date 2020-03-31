The Chief Executive Officer & Director of Kancera AB (publ) (STO:KAN), Thomas Olin, Just Bought 9.5% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Kancera AB (publ) (STO:KAN) Chief Executive Officer & Director, Thomas Olin, recently bought kr77k worth of stock, for kr0.39 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 9.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Kancera Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Thomas Olin is the biggest insider purchase of Kancera shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than kr0.37 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Thomas Olin.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:KAN Recent Insider Trading March 31st 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Kancera insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about kr2.2m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Kancera Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Kancera stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 7 warning signs for Kancera (4 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

