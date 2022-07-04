Chief excited about new fire truck

After almost five years of effort, the Constance Lake First Nation (CLFN) community has a new fire truck.

The community and fire department are expecting that the new truck will create more opportunities for people who are interested in firefighting. It is a great opportunity for volunteers as well.

The community's safety and security are expected to be beefed up by the arrival of this new fire truck.

"Obviously, the fire department is very excited to have the new truck," said Irvin Taylor, CLFN volunteer fire chief.

"Many had the opportunity to take a ride when it arrived," he said. That includes the community's first female fire truck driver, Roberta Wesley.

"As for the benefits, they go from better service when the need arises and attracting volunteers. Also, having a second truck doesn't hurt either," he said.

With the arrival of this new and updated fire truck, the CLFN fire department is hoping to work quickly and efficiently.

The financial assistance to buy a new fire truck came from Indigenous Service Canada (ISC) under Protective Services.

The fire chief is hopeful the truck may create more volunteer opportunities.

"Volunteers are hard to come by. Myself and a few others are getting older and have been around for a while," he said, adding it's time for the younger men and women to step up.

Taylor is grateful to many people for making the new truck a reality.

"We have been working on the new truck for about five years, and without the help of our chief and council, this couldn't have been possible," he said.

He also thanks Fire Marshall Morris Douglas and Monica John-George, Constance Lake executive director.

Jinsh Rayaroth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com