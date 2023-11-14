Chief of Cheer: This company will pay you $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

CableTV.com will pay you to watch 25 holiday movies over the next 25 days.

Who said watching holiday movies couldn’t be a real job? One company is willing to pay you to watch 25 movies in 25 days.

CableTV.com is looking to hire someone to fill their “Chief of Cheer” position, a dream job that pays you $2,500 and a one-year membership to a handful of streaming services if you can commit to the ask.

“One of our favorite holiday traditions is breaking out the bin of old VHS tapes (or, more realistically, the 'holiday' sections of our favorite streaming services) and watching some classic seasonal movies. If you feel the same, we have good news for you: you could get paid $2,500 just for keeping up this festive tradition,” according to the website.

Interested candidates at least 18 years of age or older must apply online before 12:00 a.m. MST by Friday, Dec. 1.

What do I win?

Other than a couple grand, CableTV.com will pay for seven subscriptions over the next year.

This list includes:

Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Max

Apple TV+

Hallmark Movies Now

Is watching movies all I have to do?

Not technically.

The sponsors of the contest, so to speak, also want you to keep track of each movie and rank it across three categories: nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling and holiday cheer.

You are also tasked with ranking the seven streaming services you will be receiving access to in terms of accessibility, functionality and holiday movie selection.

Is the streaming service easy to use?

Did you have any problems using the streaming service, such as poor video quality or error codes?

Does the service have a good selection of holiday films?

CableTV.com wants participants to be honest in their responses to best serve readers.

How do I apply to be the next Chief of Cheer?

You can win up to $2,500 and access to seven streaming subscriptions over the next years if you apply to be CableTV.com's Chief of Cheer.

To apply for the CableTV.com’s most coveted job position, interested applicants will provide their first and last name, an email address and verify background and age in an online form.

You also have to let the company know why you think you are the best person for the job.

The only other requirement is “a deep love for holiday movies, a song in your heart, and the willpower to marathon 25 movies in 25 days,” according to the website.

The company will reach out to the winner via email on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

To read the fine print before you apply for the position, visit CableTV.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CableTV.com will pay you $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days