Chief of B.C. First Nation struck by wildfires, floods says moving may be safest bet

·4 min read

SHACKAN FIRST NATION, B.C. — The chief of a First Nation in British Columbia's Nicola Valley that was evacuated by both wildfires and floods last year says he wants more land for the community in a safer area.

Chief Arnie Lampreau of the Shackan Indian Band told B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming during their visit on Thursday that the threat of extreme weather is a constant concern.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to have to sleep with one eye open or have to be running again,” Lampreau said.

The Shackan Indian Band, based along Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge, is among several communities facing difficult questions about how best to rebuild after disasters that the government has linked to climate change.

After a summer wildfire destroyed the nearby community of Lytton, B.C., a series of heavy rainstorms pummelled the area in November, causing the river to swell and whole sections of the highway to slump off the hillside.

It was the effect of so-called atmospheric rivers that washed over southern British Columbia, destroying sections of all the major highways linking Metro Vancouver with the Interior and spilling over dikes to flood farmland in Abbotsford.

The nation declared a state of emergency on Nov. 15 to implement an evacuation order for all 45 properties on its reserve. It was lifted in February for most residents.

Lampreau said he often weighs the cost of building temporary structures and protections for the land against moving.

He stood at a pullout Thursday on the side of the highway flanked by Farnworth and Fleming, who were making their first visit to the area more than four months after the floods.

The chief pointed across the Nicola River to remnants of a bridge swept away in the floods. It leads to a section of Shackan’s reserve lands where seven households haven't been able to go home.

Lampreau is among them, living in temporary housing at a Trans Mountain pipeline work camp.

"That's one of the reasons why I brought you guys out here, you get to see the devastation," Lampreau told the ministers. "You've seen it from the air," he said, referring to a flyover they did of the area previously, "but when you come here, it's different."

Farnworth said after the tour that the significant loss of land is "unacceptable."

"The land issue is a big one and it's an issue they have been talking with the province, but also the federal government about," Farnworth said.

Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations did not immediately return a request for comment.

"We're working with the community, we're looking at different places that might be suitable," he said, adding that it is still "very early" in the process, which would also involve the federal government.

Following the floods and washouts across southern B.C., the Transportation Ministry and its contractors worked quickly to restore connections through the Fraser Valley on Highway 1 and Highway 7, along the Coquihalla and on Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

However, Fleming said restoring Highway 8 has been particularly challenging.

"Highway 8 is the trickiest," he said. "Literally seven kilometres of it disappeared into the river. We've driven on some stretches of it today that had disappeared that have been rebuilt."

He couldn't provide an estimate for a full reopening, but said more information would be released in the coming months in partnership with the federal government.

Rebuilding it "right" will mean using traditional knowledge as well as engineering strength in a way that adds social and economic benefits to the community, he said.

Meeting survivors and seeing landscape in person made the impact of the wildfires and floods hit home, Fleming added.

"It's really real to see and meet with people who've lost their homes and lost all the things that were valuable to them," he said.

The ministers arrived at the Shackan reserves as part of a tour that was also expected to include other First Nations made up of the Scw'exmx, meaning "people of the creeks."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oscar-hopeful CODA a lesson in inclusive filmmaking, in front of the camera and behind the scenes

    For the first time in history, a film with a predominantly deaf cast is up for best picture at the Oscars. CODA (Child Of Deaf Adults) follows teenage singer Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), the only hearing person in a tight-knit family of four, as she joins her school choir and sets her sights on a prestigious music college. Jones is joined by veteran actors Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, and Daniel Durant, playing her family members. Matlin told the Associated Press she thinks it will lead to more act

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Sens sign Forsberg to three-year extension, trade Brown to Bruins and Sanford to Jets

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.