Chido Obi Martin: Manchester United pushing to finalise a deal for the Arsenal forward

Manchester United are making a concerted effort to finalise the transfer of Chido Obi Martin, with the club pushing to seal the deal as soon as possible.

The Danish forward is expected to make his final decision in the coming hours or days, having visited several clubs in both the UK and Germany.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement is considered imminent.

Chido Obi Martin has been highly sought after, with his visits to multiple clubs indicating the level of interest in his talents.

Known for his explosive pace and clinical finishing, Martin has caught the eye of scouts across Europe.

United’s determination to secure his signature highlights their commitment to bolstering their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Standing at 6’2″, Martin combines physical presence with technical skill, making him a versatile threat in the final third.

His ability to play across the front line adds a valuable dimension to any squad, and United are keen to integrate him into their setup as part of their long-term strategy.

The 16 year old’s goal-scoring instinct is particularly notable, often being in the right place at the right time to convert chances.

His performances for Arsenal’s youth teams have been impressive, including a record-breaking 10-goal haul in a single match against Liverpool U16s, showcasing his potential to be a prolific scorer at the senior level​

Martin’s impending decision could significantly impact United’s transfer plans.

With the recent addition of Leny Yoro, another promising young talent, United are clearly focused on securing a new generation of stars.

