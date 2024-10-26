Chido Obi-Martin: Arsenal look away now - young prodigy scores hat-trick on Manchester United Under-18s debut
Arsenal were given a bitter reminder of what they have lost when teenage sensation Chido Obi-Martin scored a hat-trick inside 14 minutes of his debut for Manchester United Under-18s.
Obi-Martin confirmed his move to United this month after turning down professional terms at Arsenal and deciding to leave the Gunners.
The 16-year-old forward instead joined United and has wasted little time in making his mark at Old Trafford.
Obi-Martin made his first start for United Under-18s against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and showed why there is so much excitement around him by scoring a brilliant treble.
Chido Obi-Martin bagged a hat-trick inside the first 15 minutes of his United debut! 🤌✨#MUFC || #MUAcademy
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 26, 2024
He got his first goal inside the 20 seconds when he capitalised on a poor back-pass and rounded the goalkeeper to score.
His second goal came with a neat finish from the edge of the area after five minutes and he completed his hat-trick on 14 minutes with a first-time finish close range.
Obi-Martin looks a really exciting prospect and losing him was a major blow to Arsenal.
He first came to prominence in 2023 when he scored 10 goals in an U-16 match against Liverpool. He went on to score 29 goals in 17 U-18 Premier League matches last season.
Obi-Martin, who was born in Denmark, has represented both Denmark and England at youth level but featured in the Danes at the UEFA Euro U-17 tournament.
He reportedly rejected serval lucrative offers from clubs in Germany, while Newcastle were also interested in him before he signed for United.
Confirming his move to United this month, Obi-Martin said: “Very happy to sign with this amazing club, time to focus and achieve all my dreams. Thanks to everyone who has helped me get this far.”