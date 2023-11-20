Chido Obi-Martin: Arsenal have already agreed terms with 10-goal striker sensation

Striker sensation: Chido Obi-Martin has already gone viral for his goalscoring exploits at youth level for Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have already secured the future of viral sensation Chido Obi-Martin.

The 15-year-old made headlines at the weekend after scoring 10 goals as Arsenal's Under-16s beat Liverpool 14-3.

The striker had been tipped for big things long before his stunning display on Saturday and it is understood that he agreed scholarship terms with Arsenal last year.

Obi-Martin will be part of the scholars for the 2024-25 season and can sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 in November of next year.

Tying players to scholarship terms is vital for clubs as prior to that they are able to move in exchange for compensation.

Arsenal had to fight hard this summer to keep striker Ethan Nwaneri, but eventually fended off interest from Chelsea and Manchester City to agree scholarship terms.

Obi-Martin may only be 15, but he has already represented Arsenal at U21 level and scored a hat-trick for the U18s against Southampton in September.

Already standing at over 6ft tall, the striker has caught the eye for his size and pace - which is partly the reason why he is already being pushed to play with higher age groups.

The international break, coupled with the fact that the U17 World Cup is currently ongoing, meant there were less academy games than usual at the weekend, so Obi-Martin turned out for Arsenal’s U16s and went viral on social media after scoring 10 times.