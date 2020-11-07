Chicoutimi Sagueneens stop team activities following positive COVID-19 test

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The Chicoutimi Sagueneens suspended team activities Saturday after a team staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says the team's players and staff will all be isolated and tested.

Public health officials from the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region have been notified by the QMJHL and will look into the nature of contact among players and staff.

As a preventative measure, Saturday's game between the Rimouski Oceanic and Baie-Comeau Drakkar was postponed, the QMJHL said in a release.

Rimouski played Chicoutimi last Tuesday in a game that had been rescheduled from Oct. 25. Chicoutimi's last game prior to Tuesday was an Oct. 11 date against the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Four other QMJHL games scheduled for Saturday night, including one matchup featuring the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, are carrying on as scheduled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2020.

