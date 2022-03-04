The Chicks Just Announced Major News That Has Fans in an Uproar

Chaise Sanders
·2 min read
The Chicks are back!

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).

With 27 different locations on the lineup, fans are in for a treat. The trio shared the news on Instagram and Facebook, and captioned the announcement with: "Excited to announce our 2022 tour! 💕 We can’t wait to see you all again! We’ll be joined by @pattygmusic* and @jennydianelewis^ at select dates. Tickets on sale Friday, March 4th at 10am local."

Of course, The Chicks fans bombarded the comment section with great messages. "Got ‘em!!! Can’t wait to see you in charlotte! It’s been too long! Your loyal fans knew this day would come again," one person wrote on Facebook. "Can’t wait! Already have our tix," said another.

The Chicks’ 2022 tour announcement is the first time we’ve heard from the group on social media since March of last year when they released their first album in over a decade called Gaslighter.

The Chicks are also on the incredible lineup for the Bonnaroo music festival in June alongside artists like Stevie Nicks, The Brook & The Bluff and more.

With Grammy-winning singer Patty Griffin and indie rock singer Jenny Lewis joining in on the fun, the tour is going to be one heck of an experience.

The first show kicks off on June 14 so in the meantime, we’re looking forward to seeing more behind-the-scenes moments from The Chicks on social. Fingers crossed!

