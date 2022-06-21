The Chicks Apologize to Fans After Ending Show Mid-Concert in Indianapolis: 'We Are So Sorry'

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John D Shearer/Shutterstock (12993431x) The Chicks Perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN. The Chicks in Concert with Patty Griffin Supporting, Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN, USA - 19 Jun 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John D Shearer/Shutterstock (12993431x) The Chicks Perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN. The Chicks in Concert with Patty Griffin Supporting, Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN, USA - 19 Jun 2022

John D Shearer/Shutterstock

The Chicks are addressing their abrupt exit from the stage in Indianapolis.

On Sunday night, the country music band left fans wanting more when they end their show mid-concert after performing for about 30 minutes, local news station WTHR-TV reports.

"Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you," the band wrote in a statement released after the incident on Instagram. "We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets."

"We love you Indianapolis," the statement added after explaining the ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information.

The band — which consists of members Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — later issued another statement on Monday which said they "are forced to postpone" several shows from their tour this summer, including stops in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, as a result of "doctor's orders for vocal rest."

According to the statement, those shows have been rescheduled to September and October. The band will now be playing in Clarkston, Mich., on Sept. 28, Noblesville, Ind., on Sept. 30, and Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 2.

The Chicks' representative did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (12990677im) Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer - The Chicks Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Day 2, Manchester, Tennessee, USA - 17 Jun 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (12990677im) Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer - The Chicks Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Day 2, Manchester, Tennessee, USA - 17 Jun 2022

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Last month, the band opened up to PEOPLE about their 2022 summer tour, including their plan to play one particular song they haven't performed in over two decades.

"We'll rotate different songs [from Gaslighter], but if you come to more than one show, you'll maybe get to see that whole album performed," Maines, 47, said at the time. "That's for the fans, but it's also for us because we work so long and hard on the record, a lot of the payoff is getting to play them live."

"We're going to play a fun game where we have six songs that coordinate with dice, and we'll roll the dice on stage and play whatever song," she explained. "One song that was our first No. 1 that we haven't played in over 20 years because I don't care for it is 'There's Your Trouble,' and [it's] in the six songs, so we will be playing 'There's Your Trouble' for the first time in over 20 years."

