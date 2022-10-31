Chickens in lockdown as ‘largest ever’ bird flu outbreak rages

Chickens

All captive birds in England must be kept inside from next week as the country’s “the largest ever outbreak" of bird flu surges.

A nationwide housing order will come into force on Monday, Nov 7 and applies to all poultry and captive birds following a “rapid escalation” of avian influenza outbreaks.

Bird owners now also have to follow strict biosecurity protocols, as well as house or net their flock, in order to keep captive and wild birds separate to prevent infection spreading - as it runs rife in wild populations.

There have been more than 70 premises that have reported an infection of the virus since the start of October. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has now extended the mandatory housing order from the epicentre in Suffolk, where it was already in place, to all of England.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, said: “We are now facing this year the largest ever outbreak of bird flu and are seeing rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England.

“The risk of kept birds being exposed to disease has reached a point where it is now necessary for all birds to be housed until further notice.”

Domesticated birds of prey, back garden chickens and those in industrial poultry farms will all have to remain housed until the order is lifted.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, from Monday, Nov 7 onwards you must keep yours indoors," said Ms Middlemiss. "This decision has not been taken lightly, but is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."

Avian influenza is a notifiable animal disease, so any cases must be brought to the attention of the authorities immediately.

The escalation of the bird flu mitigation factors comes a week after the wild bird risk across Great Britain was increased from high to very high.

The risk to poultry with stringent biosecurity is medium, but is high for poultry with suboptimal biosecurity.

English farmers have been battling bird flu for some time, with cases rising over recent weeks and around a third of free range turkeys culled due to the virus.

A nationwide housing order was put in place last November and remained in place until May 2022.

Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, when asked about a national housing order on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, said: “It’s all about reducing the risk and bringing birds indoors, keeping them away from wild birds does make a difference.

“But there’s a number of things that we have to do as the poultry sector. A housing order will help, and excellent biosecurity - stopping wild birds and infection getting into farms - have to be applied together, and applied well.”

Farmers have been given flexibility to kill their flock earlier than normal and freeze them before thawing them out to be sold around Christmas. Farmers say this will help them survive the pandemic, even if it means frozen birds are on the Christmas table .

Paul Kelly, managing director of KellyBronze Turkeys, told Farming Today that the current compensation scheme for farmers decimated by the virus is “not fit for purpose”.

“Typically, it's a four or five-day time lag from the farmer reporting the problem and the people turning up to kill the birds,” said Mr Kelly.

“At the moment, you only get paid on what is alive when they turn up to kill and they’ve all died by then.”

He added that without a vaccine or an improved compensation scheme there would be severe repercussions, including potential lack of Christmas birds next year.

“This is the Covid of the poultry industry, except it is far more pathogenic and we need to get the vaccine fast-tracked just as we did Covid, and have one in place for next year, or have a compensation scheme that is fit for purpose,” he said.

“If that does not happen, I genuinely believe farmers will not be growing Christmas poultry next year, and I would not blame them for that. That would be the right commercial decision because the risks and the losses can bankrupt you. You’re playing roulette with the farm.”

James Mottershead, chairman of the National Farmers Union poultry board, told The Telegraph: “The British poultry sector has experienced a very difficult year and continues to suffer from the ongoing threat of avian influenza. We are also working against soaring energy and input costs, which are impacting farms across the country.

“Turkey producers are doing all they can to protect the health and welfare of their birds at this difficult time and are working hard to maintain production levels despite outbreaks of avian influenza, especially as we approach Christmas.

“As avian influenza persists, vigilance is key and maintaining stringent biosecurity measures are vital for all bird keepers, whether a professional poultry farmer or someone who keeps a small number of hens in their garden.”