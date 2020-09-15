This Chicken Stew Is What We All Need Right Now

The first time Chef Vishwesh Bhatt remembers eating Moroccan chicken stew was in France. It wasn’t long after he and his parents moved there from India, and it was Bhatt’s first time outside of his home country. He’d become friends with a boy his own age who invited him over for dinner.

“One time I went to their house and his mother offered me this couscous and chicken stew,” says Bhatt, who was named Best Chef in the South by the James Beard Foundation in 2019 for his cooking at Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi. “It was familiar in a sense that there were some spices in there that I [recognized], but it was different from anything else that I’d tasted.”

It’s Time to Make Andrew Zimmern’s Tuna Noodle Casserole

We’ve Reached the Pasta Bolognese Phase of 2020

When he asked what was in the tomato-based stew, he was surprised to learn that it was almost all the same spices his mother used in her Indian cooking.

“That was the first time I had food that I thought of as foreign food,” says Bhatt. “It was my first exposure to immigrant cuisine. I like going back to that story because dishes like that tell those stories and it’s also something that sort of crosses a lot of cultural boundaries.”

That dish has stuck with Bhatt ever since. While he doesn’t remember exactly what was in the stew that his friend’s mother made, he’s recreated it countless times. Bhatt has included various iterations of it on Snackbar’s menu since it opened in 2009. He will often incorporate elements from not only classic Moroccan cuisine, but also from his Indian upbringing as well as local Mississippi ingredients.

View photos Credit City Grocery Restaurant Group More

“If a Moroccan person saw it, they would probably laugh at it,” says Bhatt. “But it started many years ago for me and has evolved.”

Whereas a classic Moroccan chicken stew might include almonds, dried apricots and raisins, he opts to swap in figs and pecans. Along with more than a dozen spices, it all melds together into a sweet, savory and all-around “nourishing” dish that’s great in cooler weather, but “isn’t season dependent.”

So start your autumn by making his delicious Moroccan-ish dish.

THE CHICKEN & BASE

While this dish is largely hands-off for most of the cooking process, it does take a little upfront preparation to ensure maximum flavor payoff. Bhatt’s recipe starts off by browning the chicken thighs in oil, and then doing the same with onion and garlic to give it a richer, more caramelized flavor.

And don’t worry about removing any of the fat that comes to the surface while cooking. “There will be a layer of fat that’s going to inevitably happen when you do something like this,” says Bhatt. “I just throw it back in.”

THE SPICES

One of Chef Bhatt’s favorite elements of this dish—and of North African foods in general, be it Moroccan, Tunisian or Algerian—is its heavy use of spices. But the chef wants to make one thing clear: This stew is spicy, but it’s not that kind of spicy.

“When we say spicy in America, we almost always mean hot like with pepper,” says Bhatt. “I have trouble with that because I grew up eating spicy food that doesn’t always have pepper in it. And so this is one of those dishes that makes it easy to demonstrate that you can have a good bit of spice on something without it being hot. It’s not going to sear your tongue.”

Though it does use crushed red pepper flakes, most of the spiced flavor in this dish comes from the addition of saffron and cinnamon. He also creates a Moroccan seasoning mix that includes more than a dozen spices and dried herbs, including rosemary, coriander and turmeric.

Bhatt insists that all of the spices used in the mix are likely already in your pantry or can be easily found at your local grocery store. “I can buy all those spices in Oxford, Mississippi, so people have no excuse anywhere else in the world to not make it,” he says.

Story continues