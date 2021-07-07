Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Launches Three New Linear Channels on VIZIO SmartCast

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
Crackle Spotlight, Crackle Classics, and Truli Channels Bring Over 10,000 New Movies, TV Shows, and Originals to SmartCast Through Curated Live Channels

COS COB, Conn., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the agreement to launch three linear channels on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) Smartcast: Crackle Spotlight, which offers the best of Crackle’s Originals and Exclusives, Crackle Classics, focused on Classic TV shows and Truli, its faith and family network.

VIZIO SmartCast’s audience will gain access to the immense Crackle Plus library of studio film titles and classic TV films and series as well as an evolving list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as PROMISELAND, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Bucket List, Sew the Winter to My Skin, Insomnia, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, The Clearing, and Going From Broke, now in its second season. The deal also includes family-friendly and faith-based content from Truli, also part of the Crackle Plus network.

In addition to a full offering of Crackle content available through the Crackle video on-demand app, Crackle also reached an agreement with VIZIO in 2020 to add a Crackle button to VIZIO Smart TVs produced in 2021 with accompanying branding and signage on TV boxes in retail outlets around the U.S. The new Crackle and Truli linear channels curated with the best of their originals, exclusives, films, and classic TV content are both great examples of the deepening relationship of the two companies.

In addition to the Crackle streaming channels, VIZIO provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTube TV. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their homes.

“Crackle’s vast catalog of popular movies and TV shows offer SmartCast users thousands of new entertainment options across every genre,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “We are delighted to be working with Crackle Plus to expand the entertainment options for millions of users.”

“Crackle is thrilled to expand our relationship with VIZIO and share our Crackle originals and exclusives, as well as our growing library of thousands of movies, docu-series, sports content, and classic TV as well as family-friendly content from Truli with SmartCast users,” said President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton. “With this new destination for our streaming channels, we are also bringing to our advertisers a new and growing audience on VIZIO SmartCast.”

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis, as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 48 touch points in the U.S. with plans to expand to 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. COMPANY
Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has AVOD rights to over 11,000 films and 22,000 episodes of television series. Crackle Plus networks premiere at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns Crackle Plus and also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Halcyon Television, Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted division and APlus Productions. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

ABOUT VIZIO
Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
csse@ellipsisir.com
(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
(212) 223-0561

FOR CRACKLE PLUS
Chris Woolsey
Crackle Plus
Chris_woolsey@crackle.com
(310) 422-9975


