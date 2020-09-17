Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Historical Drama ‘Robert the Bruce’ Comes to Crackle as AVOD Exclusive October 1

The epic drama that picks up the historical timeline of Braveheart joins the free streaming platform’s growing original and exclusive content library

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that historical action-drama Robert the Bruce will be exclusively available for free on Crackle beginning Thursday, October 1.



The film stars Angus Macfadyen as the title character and explores events in Scotland following the action seen in Mel Gibson’s Oscar-winning film Braveheart where Macfadyen first played the Scottish king. Jared Harris (The Crown) co-stars as Robert the Bruce’s nemesis John Comyn, alongside Anna Hutchison (The Cabin In The Woods), Patrick Fugit (Gone Girl), Zach McGowan (Black Sails), Gabriel Bateman (American Gothic), Talitha Eliana-Bateman (Geostorm), Emma Kenney (Roseanne), Shane Coffey (Pretty Little Liars), and Kevin McNally (Pirates Of The Caribbean).

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Robert the Bruce alongside original and exclusive titles, including Spides, Corporate Animals, Anything Is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

Robert the Bruce is distributed in the United States by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

“This Crackle AVOD Premiere of Robert The Bruce is the perfect example of how our close relationship with our sister company, Screen Media, is fast-tracking our ability to offer recent premium content to our audience,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus.

In 14th century Scotland, King Robert the Bruce finds himself abandoned, wounded and on the run from the English army. Suffering a disastrous defeat, he takes shelter with a former soldier’s wife (Hutchison) and her children who save his life and nurse him back to health. He becomes a part of their family, and they become the first soldiers in his new army as he sets out to claim the long-awaited freedom of Scotland.

Directed by Richard Gray, Macfadyen produced and co-wrote the film with Eric Belgau. “This year marks the 25th anniversary of Braveheart,” said Macfadyen. “It’s been pretty special to reprise the role in Robert the Bruce bringing such a powerful story to life, and Crackle’s audience will see some deeper motivations and new insights into this historical character.”

“The inspiring story told in Robert the Bruce is more personal,” said Gray. “Viewers will see how Robert learns more about who he is and what he is fighting for.”

“The real-world account of Robert the Bruce freeing Scotland from British rule details one of the most dramatic events in history, and this epic story is made all the more exciting by the elevated scale and level of filmmaking involved in the production,” said Richard De Croce, senior vice president of programming for Crackle Plus.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

