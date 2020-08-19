Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Adds More Programming License Deals and Further Expands Distribution for Crackle Plus

License Deals with FilmRise, Broad Green Pictures, HumDrum Comedy and Includes Highly-Acclaimed Australian Series Metro Sexual



New Distribution on Xumo for Crackle and Popcornflix Networks

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced new programming license deals and new distribution expansion on Xumo for Crackle Plus.

Crackle Plus obtained the right to exhibit new content from various license deals through sister company Screen Media. The new license deals include the highly-acclaimed Australian series Metro Sexual from HumDrum Comedy, 11 seasons of the original version of Shameless which was broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK, five seasons of Grounded for Life and Remember the Daze from FilmRise, 99 Homes, The Infiltrator, Knight of Cups, Last Days in the Desert, and Song to Song from Broad Green Pictures, and Kickin’ It Old Skool and Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman’s the Fantastic Four from Uncork’d.

The above titles, alongside existing library titles, bring total Crackle Plus content to approximately 79,000 hours. This includes original and exclusive programming such as Crown Vic, The Clearing, On Point, Going From Broke, ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Road to Race Day. Cleanin’ Up the Town, and Anything is Possible.

In addition to increasing its content, Crackle Plus has signed a new distribution deal with Xumo for the Crackle and Popcornflix networks.

“With a growing tailwind of fresh content, we’re continuing to execute on our focus of offering audiences the series and movies they want as evidenced by our recent license deals,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “We also continue to make it even easier for audiences to find us through our new deal with Xumo.”

With the recent addition of Plex, Xfinity Flex, and FuboTV, Philo and Xumo, Crackle is available in the U.S. on over 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CRACKLE PLUS

Crackle Plus is a video-on-demand (VOD) joint venture formed by Sony Pictures Television and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE). The company’s consumer facing ad-supported VOD (AVOD) channels include Crackle (U.S. and Canada), Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Popcornflix Comedy, Frightpix, and Espanolflix. It also owns subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform Pivotshare. Crackle Plus reaches over 40 million monthly visitors making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Its content library includes over 79,000 hours of programming.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films for the U.S. and Canada. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality TV series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net .

