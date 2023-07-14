Chicken Salad Chick to open a new restaurant in this trendy Columbia-area shopping center

The chicken (salad) is coming home to roost in one of the Columbia area’s trendiest shopping centers.

Chicken Salad Chick, a restaurant chain that has nearly 300 locations nationwide, will open a shop in the Trenholm Plaza shopping center at 4840 Forest Drive in Forest Acres, according to a spokeswoman for the company. The shop likely will open in 2024, the spokeswoman said.

The Trenholm Plaza Chicken Salad Chick will be going into the space that formerly was occupied by BLD Diner.

This will be the third Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in the Columbia area. Other locations are at 5135-A Sunset Blvd. in Lexington and 252-Z Harbison Blvd. in Columbia.

Chicken Salad Chick is known, naturally, for its chicken salad, and the restaurant offers a host of sandwiches, salads, soups, cookies, pimento cheese dishes and much more.

Trenholm Plaza continues to be a bustling brick-and-mortar shopping destination for Midlands residents. J.Crew Factory recently opened a new store there. The Publix grocery store at Trenholm Plaza announced late last year that it would be expanding its space to 46,000 square feet. And national retailers HomeGoods, Sephora and Bath & Body Works all have opened new locations there in the last year.

Meanwhile, jeweler Kendra Scott reopened in May at Trenholm Plaza after being closed for three months for a major renovation, and Asian fusion restaurant CO is planning a space in the plaza.