Chicken Run 2 confirms return of iconic villain Mrs Tweedy

Chicken Run 2, aka Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, has just released its official trailer, and in doing so has confirmed the shocking return of the original film's villain Mrs Tweedy.

Despite her apparent death at the end of the 2000 classic, Mrs Tweedy is here alive and well.

Not only is she back, she's actually got a major glow-up, going from middle-aged wife running a small family farm to stylishly-dressed supervillain in an evil lair who somehow looks 20 years younger.

Maybe exploding gravy machines is really good for the skin.

While Mrs Tweedy might look different, she's still voiced by Miranda Richardson. Peter Serafinowicz will play her partner-in-crime, hapless businessman Reginald Smith.

"They say a movie is only as good as its villain, and Ginger's nemesis Mrs Tweedy is one of the all-time greats," director Sam Fell said in a statement. "Now she's out to take industrial-scale revenge on all chicken-kind with the Dawn of the Nugget.

"We've had so much fun working with Miranda Richardson to transform Melisha Tweedy into the ultimate 1960s super-villain. Miranda has a unique understanding of drama and comedy, making you laugh while scaring the pants off you in the exact same moment.

"Also rounding out our fantastic cast is Peter Serafinowicz playing Reginald Smith, a slightly bemused businessman visiting Mrs Tweedy's giant nugget factory.

"It takes a particular kind of comic genius to play the foil to Miranda Richardson's hilariously frightening archvillain. Peter pulls it off with effortless finesse."

Meanwhile, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton and Lynn Ferguson have reprised their respective roles as Babs, Bunty, and Mac.

Not everyone is so lucky, as Julia Sawalha, Mel Gibson, Benjamin Whitrow, Timothy Spall and Phil Daniels didn't come back as Ginger, Rocky, Fowler, Nick, and Fetcher, respectively.

Instead, the characters are now voiced by Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, and Daniel Mays, respectively.



Sawalha discussed the way she was replaced in 2020, saying: "Last week, I was informed out of the blue, via email, through my agent that I would not be cast as Ginger in the Chicken Run sequel. The reason they gave is that my voice now sounds 'too old' and they want a younger actress to reprise the role.

"Usually in these circumstances, an actress would be given the chance to do a voice test in order to determine the suitability of their pitch and tone. I, however, was not given this opportunity."

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget arrives on Netflix on December 15. The first movie is available to watch on Disney+ and Prime Video.

