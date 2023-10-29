Chicken paprika soup recipe

This is based on the Hungarian sauté chicken paprika, but I’ve made it into a soup using leftover roast chicken. You can take the meat off the bones and make the stock using the carcass. Add egg noodles – such as tagliatelle – or leave it plain. In many Central and Eastern European countries, it’s common to make chicken soup from Sunday’s roast to eat on Monday.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

4-6

250g cooked chicken, torn (less is fine if that’s all you have)

½ x 400g tin chopped tomatoes (Mutti Polpa, if you can get it)

3 peppers, a mix of both red and green, deseeded and chopped

Heat the oil and butter in a saucepan and sauté the onion and peppers over a medium heat until they’re soft and the onion is golden. Add the garlic and then cook for another couple of minutes.

Stir in the spices and cook for a few minutes more, then add the flour and stir everything together.

Add the tomatoes and stock, and bring to the boil. Turn the heat down, season and simmer the soup for about 15 minutes. Check the seasoning and spicing, and adjust it if you need to.

Season the chicken, add it and the parsley to the soup, and heat everything through.

Serve, adding a spoonful of sour cream to each bowl. You can slightly swirl it to see the paprika-red broth marble the cream, if you like.