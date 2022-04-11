noodles

When it’s not quite time for dinner yet and lunch is hours behind you, a small and not-too-heavy snack is just what the doctor ordered. On this episode of In The Know: Recipe Remix, TikTok-famous chef Shihan Chowdhury (@chilipeppercooks) shares his flavorful recipe for spicy chicken noodles, which are the perfect early evening comfort food snack that won’t spoil your appetite for dinner!

Ingredients

Chicken Mix

1 lb boneless chicken thighs, cut into square pieces

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 tsp hot paprika

1 tsp salt

Everything else

Rice noodles

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, sliced

2 tbsp green onions

2 tbsp garlic, thinly sliced

1 tsp ginger, diced

2 whole Fresno peppers, sliced

2 whole eggs

2 tbsp coconut aminos (or soy sauce)

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 cup cilantro

2 whole Thai chili peppers, sliced

1 tbsp chili oil

Directions

Chicken Mix

Cut the chicken thighs into small square pieces and place them in a medium bowl.

Add oil and the seasoning to the chicken and mix well. Make sure to wear gloves for this step!

Put about 4 tbsp of oil into a sauté pan and cook the chicken on medium-low heat for about 10 minutes and set aside.

Noodle Mix

In the same pan that you cooked the chicken in, add some oil, the sliced yellow onion and bottom part of the green onions, and cook until translucent.

Add the garlic, ginger, and Fresno peppers and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the eggs and fully cook until the eggs are done.

Add the noodles, cooked chicken, coconut aminos, and maple syrup and stir and cook for another 2-5 minutes.

Turn off the heat and add the cilantro and Thai chili peppers. Add a drizzle of chili oil and it’s ready to eat!

The post This chicken noodle recipe is the perfect hot and spicy comfort food appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

5 matzah recipes that go beyond soup

9 spring tops from Lulu's that are perfect for everything from birthday brunches to first dates

The 30 best tech deals you need to snag this weekend — as low as $27

The perfect spring dress is only $50, so I immediately bought it in both colors