TikTok user jessechrisss watched a YouTube tutorial to learn how to recreate one of Kylie Jenner’s most famous looks, but she got much more than she bargained for.

She said that about one third of the way through the video, the Youtuber’s chicken laid an egg in her bed.

@jessechrisss not what i signed up for but i’m here for it and immediate subscribed ♬ original sound – jessesee

Instead of stopping the video and editing that part out, the YouTuber collected the egg, fried it up for breakfast and rewarded the chicken with whipped cream.

Not what you expected, right? The YouTuber is Micarah Tewers, who is both well known for recreating celebrity outfits for less and showing her subscribers how she cares for her pet ducks and chickens.

TikTok users sang her praises in the comments of the video.

“She’s amazing. All her videos are the perfect combination of education and chaos,” one user said.

“She’s a wild one and I love her,” another wrote.

For the record, Tewers powered through after the chicken mishap to finish the dress and the video — and they both look amazing.

If you enjoyed this story, you might also like reading about this courageous bride who walked down the aisle to an unexpected song.

More from In The Know:

This young entrepreneur makes six figures as a freelance writer

This 8-in-1 pan with a 30,000-person waitlist comes in a gorgeous new color

This $15 Lodge cast iron griddle makes “perfectly uniform pancakes”

Subscribe to our daily newsletter to stay In The Know

The post Chicken lays an egg in the middle of a woman’s YouTube video appeared first on In The Know.