From Chicken Hut to Saltbox and more: A list of Durham’s Black-owned restaurants

This Black History Month, we want to highlight our area’s local Black-owned restaurants — many of which have longtime roots in our region.

Last February, The News & Observer’s food and business reporters compiled a comprehensive database with hundreds of Black-owned businesses across the Triangle. In the past year, we’ve heard from readers and business owners with additions, helping this database become a living resource for our residents and visitors to consult to help them “buy Black.” To find this database, visit bit.ly/BlackBusinessNC.

One of the most beloved Black-owned restaurants in the Triangle is Chicken Hut in Durham. Learn more about Chicken Hut, and then check out the list of other Black-owned restaurants in Durham. If you know of restaurants we missed, email us at ask@newsobserver.com.

Chicken Hut: Durham’s oldest Black-owned restaurant

Chicken Hut, founded in 1957, is the longest-running Black-owned restaurant in Durham. In fact, Chicken Hut was considered a part of Durham’s Black Wall Street, a hub of African-American businesses and financial services in the city.

The restaurant got started in the Hayti neighborhood, but the federally funded Durham Freeway displaced hundreds of Black homes and businesses — among them was Chicken Hut, known at the time as Chicken Box.

The government promised to help them rebuild, but that never happened. The locally loved restaurant had to start from scratch at its current location near NC Central University, and customers followed.

The restaurant’s ownership is now in its second generation. The business survived the pandemic while more than 40% of Black-owned businesses in the state decreased, The N&O reported in February 2021.

“I look at everybody that walks through that door like they are family,” Claiborne (Tre) Tapp III, Chicken Hut’s second-generation owner, told The N&O. “I don’t look at them as just a customer. We all have a personal relationship with most of the customers.”

One customer told Tapp he had been coming to Chicken Hut since the 1960s. “He grew up in this restaurant. That makes me feel proud, seeing how my parents worked so hard to keep this establishment.”

Tre Tapp takes payment for a lunch order at his restaurant the Chicken Hut, which was founded by his late parents Claiborne Tapp Jr., and Peggy Tapp in 1957, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Durham, N.C.

Durham Black-owned restaurants

Anissa’s Spot

5111 NC-55, Suite 101, Durham

919-937-9523

anissasno1spot.com

Backyard Barbecue Pit

5122 NC Hwy 55, Durham

919-544-9911

sweetribs.com

Beyu Caffé

341 W Main St, Durham

919-683-1058

beyucaffe.com

Big C Waffles

2110 Allendown Dr, Durham

919-797-7576

bigcwaffles.com

Boricua Soul

406 Blackwell St, Suite 150, Durham

919-902-0520

boricuasoulnc.com

Bull City Eatery

Mobile food truck

919-627-7132

bullcityeatery.com

Bull City Street Food

Mobile food truck

919-824-8341

facebook.com/bullcitystfood

Capital Seafood

1304 University Dr, Durham

919-402-0777

Search “Capital Seafood” on Facebook.com

Chicken Hut

3019 Fayetteville St, Durham

919-682-5697

chickenhutnc.weebly.com

Cosmic Cantina

1920 Perry St, Durham

cosmiccantina.com

Creative Caribbean Catering

4310 S. Miami Blvd, Durham

919-971-7138

creativecaribbeancatering.com

Dame’s Chicken & Waffles

530 Foster St, Suite 130, Durham

919-682-9235

dameschickenwaffles.com

Favor Desserts

5607 NC Hwy 55, Durham

919-908-9264

favordesserts.com

Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant

3600 N. Duke St, Durham

919-283-4639

goldenkrust.com

Goorsha

910 W Main St, Durham

919-588-4660

goorshadurham.com

Indulge Catering

2223 Hwy NC 54, Durham

919-248-9333

indulge-catering.com

Jamaica Jamaica

4853 NC Hwy 55, Durham

919-544-1532

jamaicajamaicartp.com

JC’s Kitchen

706 E Main St, Durham

919-680-6227

Search “JC’s Kitchen” on Facebook.com

JJ’s Fish & Chicken

1403 S. Miami Blvd, Durham

919-598-6000

jjfishdurham.weebly.com

Let’s Eat Soulfood

2514 Fayetteville St, Durham

919-780-8554

facebook.com/letseatsoulfood

Lula & Sadie’s

530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham

919-908-9339

facebook.com/lulaandsadies

Melanated Wine

4608 Industry Ln, Suite F, Durham

919-695-3303

melanatedwine.com

Mike D’s BBQ

306 S. Driver St, Durham

866-960-8652

mikedsbbq.com

Mr. Fries Man

1105 W. Main St.

919-724-4343

mrfriesman.com

Nzinga’s Breakfast Cafe

826 Fayetteville St, Suite 110, Durham

919-680-2219

facebook.com/nzingasbreakfastcafe

Ora Teahouse + Bakery

Online tea shop

919-473-3327

orateahouse.com

Piri

Catering service

piridurham.com

Polar Panda’s Snoballs

116 N. Mineral Springs Rd, Durham

919-824-4112

polarpandasnoballs.com

Pure Soul

4125 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Suite 1, Durham

877-376-7685

puresoulff.com

R&B Grill

5028 N. Roxboro St, Durham

919-691-6011

rbgrillfamily.com

Rofhiwa Book Cafe

406 S. Driver St, Durham

919-391-8945

rofhiwabooks.com

Safari Eatz

Food truck based at Durham’s Commissary

919-816-2776

safarieatz.com

Customers dine outside at Saltbox Seafood Joint on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Durham, N.C.

Saltbox Seafood Joint

2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham

919-237-3499

saltboxseafoodjoint.com

Sho Nuff Seafood

1104 Broad St, Durham

919-972-9212

shonuffseafood.com

Sophisticated Catering

1309 Halley St, Durham

919-479-5237

sophisticatedcatering.com

Soul Fresh Spring Rolls

Food truck

919-358-9155

Search “Soul Fresh Spring Rolls” on streetfoodfinder.com

Southern Lady Sweets

Tater Bread Café

1106 Morning Glory Ave, Durham

919-251-9265

Tea Bar Cafe

908 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham

919-886-2977

teabarcafe.net

The Dankery

908 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham

facebook.com/thedankery919

The Living Room

1007 W. Main St, Durham

thelivingroomdurham.com

The Palace International

1104 A Broad St, Durham

919-416-4922

thepalaceinternational.com

The Slush

321 W. Main St, Durham

984-244-7462

facebook.com/theslushdurham

TNT Fish & Chicken

832 Ridgeway Ave, Durham

984-219-1531

facebook.com/tntfishandchicken

True Flavors Diner/Debbie Lou’s Biscuit Shop

5410 Hwy 55, Durham

919-316-7978

trueflavorsdiner.com

Zweli’s

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Suite 26, Durham

984-219-7555

zwelis.com

