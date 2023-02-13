From Chicken Hut to Saltbox and more: A list of Durham’s Black-owned restaurants
This Black History Month, we want to highlight our area’s local Black-owned restaurants — many of which have longtime roots in our region.
Last February, The News & Observer’s food and business reporters compiled a comprehensive database with hundreds of Black-owned businesses across the Triangle. In the past year, we’ve heard from readers and business owners with additions, helping this database become a living resource for our residents and visitors to consult to help them “buy Black.” To find this database, visit bit.ly/BlackBusinessNC.
One of the most beloved Black-owned restaurants in the Triangle is Chicken Hut in Durham. Learn more about Chicken Hut, and then check out the list of other Black-owned restaurants in Durham. If you know of restaurants we missed, email us at ask@newsobserver.com.
Chicken Hut: Durham’s oldest Black-owned restaurant
Chicken Hut, founded in 1957, is the longest-running Black-owned restaurant in Durham. In fact, Chicken Hut was considered a part of Durham’s Black Wall Street, a hub of African-American businesses and financial services in the city.
The restaurant got started in the Hayti neighborhood, but the federally funded Durham Freeway displaced hundreds of Black homes and businesses — among them was Chicken Hut, known at the time as Chicken Box.
The government promised to help them rebuild, but that never happened. The locally loved restaurant had to start from scratch at its current location near NC Central University, and customers followed.
The restaurant’s ownership is now in its second generation. The business survived the pandemic while more than 40% of Black-owned businesses in the state decreased, The N&O reported in February 2021.
“I look at everybody that walks through that door like they are family,” Claiborne (Tre) Tapp III, Chicken Hut’s second-generation owner, told The N&O. “I don’t look at them as just a customer. We all have a personal relationship with most of the customers.”
One customer told Tapp he had been coming to Chicken Hut since the 1960s. “He grew up in this restaurant. That makes me feel proud, seeing how my parents worked so hard to keep this establishment.”
Durham Black-owned restaurants
Anissa’s Spot
5111 NC-55, Suite 101, Durham
919-937-9523
Backyard Barbecue Pit
5122 NC Hwy 55, Durham
919-544-9911
Beyu Caffé
341 W Main St, Durham
919-683-1058
Big C Waffles
2110 Allendown Dr, Durham
919-797-7576
Boricua Soul
406 Blackwell St, Suite 150, Durham
919-902-0520
Bull City Eatery
Mobile food truck
919-627-7132
Bull City Street Food
Mobile food truck
919-824-8341
Capital Seafood
1304 University Dr, Durham
919-402-0777
Search “Capital Seafood” on Facebook.com
Chicken Hut
3019 Fayetteville St, Durham
919-682-5697
Cosmic Cantina
1920 Perry St, Durham
Creative Caribbean Catering
4310 S. Miami Blvd, Durham
919-971-7138
Dame’s Chicken & Waffles
530 Foster St, Suite 130, Durham
919-682-9235
Favor Desserts
5607 NC Hwy 55, Durham
919-908-9264
Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant
3600 N. Duke St, Durham
919-283-4639
Goorsha
910 W Main St, Durham
919-588-4660
Indulge Catering
2223 Hwy NC 54, Durham
919-248-9333
Jamaica Jamaica
4853 NC Hwy 55, Durham
919-544-1532
JC’s Kitchen
706 E Main St, Durham
919-680-6227
Search “JC’s Kitchen” on Facebook.com
JJ’s Fish & Chicken
1403 S. Miami Blvd, Durham
919-598-6000
Let’s Eat Soulfood
2514 Fayetteville St, Durham
919-780-8554
Lula & Sadie’s
530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham
919-908-9339
Melanated Wine
4608 Industry Ln, Suite F, Durham
919-695-3303
Mike D’s BBQ
306 S. Driver St, Durham
866-960-8652
Mr. Fries Man
1105 W. Main St.
919-724-4343
Nzinga’s Breakfast Cafe
826 Fayetteville St, Suite 110, Durham
919-680-2219
Ora Teahouse + Bakery
Online tea shop
919-473-3327
Piri
Catering service
Polar Panda’s Snoballs
116 N. Mineral Springs Rd, Durham
919-824-4112
Pure Soul
4125 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Suite 1, Durham
877-376-7685
R&B Grill
5028 N. Roxboro St, Durham
919-691-6011
Rofhiwa Book Cafe
406 S. Driver St, Durham
919-391-8945
Safari Eatz
Food truck based at Durham’s Commissary
919-816-2776
Saltbox Seafood Joint
2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham
919-237-3499
Sho Nuff Seafood
1104 Broad St, Durham
919-972-9212
Sophisticated Catering
1309 Halley St, Durham
919-479-5237
Soul Fresh Spring Rolls
Food truck
919-358-9155
Search “Soul Fresh Spring Rolls” on streetfoodfinder.com
Southern Lady Sweets
919-667-7088
Tater Bread Café
1106 Morning Glory Ave, Durham
919-251-9265
Tea Bar Cafe
908 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham
919-886-2977
The Dankery
908 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham
The Living Room
1007 W. Main St, Durham
The Palace International
1104 A Broad St, Durham
919-416-4922
The Slush
321 W. Main St, Durham
984-244-7462
TNT Fish & Chicken
832 Ridgeway Ave, Durham
984-219-1531
True Flavors Diner/Debbie Lou’s Biscuit Shop
5410 Hwy 55, Durham
919-316-7978
Zweli’s
4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Suite 26, Durham
984-219-7555
