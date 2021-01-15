This Chicken Harness-and-Leash Set Comes With Colorful Bow Ties to Make Your Hen Fancy

Photo credit: Yesito

Everything we thought we knew about chickens changed when the chicken harness was uncovered. After all, who would have thought that walking your chicken was something we could do? Now it’s getting even more over-the-top, because there are chicken harness that come with bow ties.

The adjustable harness is made of a breathable mesh fabric that is both comfortable for the animal and strong to stand up to the wear and tear. It loops around the front and on the sides of the chicken, duck, or goose, and clips to the included 6-foot leash.

The best part of this particular harness, however, is that it comes with not one, not two, but three bow ties. You have your choice of small and medium sizes in black, dark purple, green, and orange colors. The three bow ties also come in an assortment of colors, so you can give your farm animal different looks. If you ask us though, we love the black harness with the red bow tie look. It’s so … fancy.

“Train them in style and even take them for a walk. Surprise any passerby with your chicken on a leash and allow your chicks to have easy access to fresh pasture at the same time,” the description says.

You can order a harness, leash, and bow ties set on Amazon starting at $10.99, depending on the size and color. It has over 400 reviews with an average of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Some people noted sizing issues, so make sure you look at the details to figure out which one is best for your chicken.

“It fits my tiny Indian runner duck. She loves to walk with me and this is my way of protection from predators. She didn’t seem to mind it and it’s fairly simple and easy to put on,” one buyer wrote.

Well, we may not know why the chicken crossed the road, but we certainly know how it did.

