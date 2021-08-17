Chicken Ghee Roast: Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Zijah Sherwani

Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we didn't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken is roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies.

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp Coriander Seeds 2 tsp Fennel Seeds 2 tsp Cumin Seeds A Pinch of Fenugreek Seeds 1 tsp Black Pepper 10-12 Red Chillies 7 Garlic Cloves 5 Pieces of Soaked Tamarind 1 tsp Salt 2 tbsp Spoon Ghee 2 tsp Kashmiri Chilli Powder 1kg Chicen 1/2 Tsp Turmeric Powder 250g Curd 1 Lemon juice 1 tbsp Ghee 1 tsp Crushed Jaggery Curry Leaves

How To Cook:

To Prepare The Paste

Add Coriander seeds, Fennel seeds, Cumin seeds, Fenugreek seeds, Black pepper and Red chillies

Roast them on Low flame

Grind them after they cool down

Add Garlic cloves and soaked Tamarind

Add 1 tsp Salt

Grind it again to make smooth paste

Fry the paste in 2 tbsp spoon Ghee

Add 2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

Fry till the oil separates from paste

Marinate the Chicken with Salt, 1/2 Tsp Turmeric, 250g Curd and juice of a Lemon for at least 3-4 hours.

For Roasting The Chicken:

Heat a kadai with1 tbsp ghee

Cook till Chicken pieces tenderise

Add the paste in the Chicken

Add 1 tsp crushed Jaggery

Cook until water is absorbed

Garnish with Curry leaves.

Take your taste buds to Karnataka and enjoy the Mangalorean cuisine with hot steamed rice.

