Chicken Feeder and Drinkers Market to Reach US$ 5,289 million by 2033 Owing to the Rising Desire of Farm Owners to Systematize Processes Globally – Future Market Insights, Inc

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / The global chicken feeder and drinkers market is anticipated to showcase a consistent CAGR of 4% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The global market is expected to surge from US$ 3,573 million in 2023 to US$ 5,289 million by 2033. The chicken feeders and drinkers' businesses are likely to grow 1.48x between 2023 and 2033.

According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the chicken feeder and drinkers market registered a stagnant CAGR of 3.6% between 2016 and 2022. The growth of the market during the present evaluation period is expected to be around 53% between 2022 and 2033.

The rising desire of farm owners to systematize processes is considered one of the key factors that are predicted to support the demand for chicken feeders and drinkers. To provide better feed management and quality, poultry farmers are choosing those feeders and drinkers that are affordable and efficient.

In addition to that, the possibility of making the automation of chicken feeders and drinkers a success is attributed to numerous technical developments in the poultry sector. The market share for chicken feeders and drinkers is anticipated to rise due to the increasing attention being paid to animal welfare.

The global market for poultry feeders and drinkers is rapidly moving towards automation. Attributing to its capacity to increase productivity and save costs, automated feeders and drinkers are becoming popular. Since this equipment assists in improving feed delivery accuracy, and lower labor costs, sales of chicken feeders and drinkers are skyrocketing.

Furthermore, the system can collect data on feed intake that can be used by farmers to spot possible flock health issues. The surging adoption of automated feeders and drinkers is anticipated to enable the market to reach new heights as they offer a feed with greater consistency, enhancing animal health and development efficiency.

Key Takeaways

The industry opportunities are being pushed more day by day owing to the rising demand for both standard and specialty poultry products. Large poultry farms by key players in the chicken feeders and drinkers market are creating a global demand for automated equipment.

The optimal growth factor for chicken feeders and drinkers is accelerating demand for poultry products owing to their several nutritional benefits. In addition. The market is anticipated to receive additional impetus from the rising demand for organic poultry products.

Prominent chicken feeders and drinker's companies are rapidly expanding in the residential sector. This significant growth in the residential sector is because people are raising chickens in their backyards, and also urban farming is becoming more popular.

Businesses are creating goods that are specially made for the household market such as feeders and drinkers. These goods range from straightforward designs to complex systems with features like timers and light sensors.

Key companies in the global chicken feeder and drinkers market are offering a wide range of sizes and styles to efficiently accommodate the needs of every backyard chicken keeper. Furthermore, automated feeders and drinkers' employment can further help in decreasing the chances of cross-contamination, which lowers the possibility of diseases spreading through contaminated feed.

The majority of the chicken feeders and drinkers market is taken by the feeding equipment segment. The surging demand for feeding systems paired with rising customer preferences for hardware solutions has resulted in this accountability. The number of chickens is expected to rise, and key companies are predicted to make technological breakthroughs that result in the launch of novel feeders.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global chicken feeders and drinker's businesses are working on enhancing their current products. In addition to creating cutting-edge technologies and methods for poultry feeding equipment. Besides their good establishment in the market, prominent companies are also fostering beneficial ties with other companies in the poultry industry, particularly those that produce feed.

In order to boost their access to lucrative markets, businesses are working on making various types of agreements. Farmers are now able to regulate the feed and water requirements of their chickens due to the mechanical feeders and drinkers.

Key Players

SKA Poultry Equipment

Kenpoly Manufacturers Limited

INDIV USA

Browser

AZA International SRL

Big Dutchman

Chore Time

More Insights into the Chicken Feeder and Drinkers Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global chicken feeder and drinkers market. In the U.S. backyard poultry industry contributes to the sales of chicken feeders and drinkers, and the majority of the goods are sold in agricultural stores.

Key Segments

By Capacity:

Less Than 1 Kg

1-5 Kg

6-10 Kg

More Than 10 Kg

By Product Type:

Feeding Equipment

Drinking Equipment

By Bird Capacity:

1-5 Birds

6-10 Birds

More Than 10 Birds

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

