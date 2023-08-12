Chicken, avocado and radish salad with green goddess dressing recipe

If you cook the chicken in advance, keep it in the stock in which it has been poached until you want to serve it - Haarala Hamilton

The late American chef Barbara Tropp described the texture of perfectly poached chicken breasts as ‘plush’. It should be tender and soft, not overcooked but, just as importantly, not undercooked with a bloated ‘wet’ texture. If you cook the chicken in advance, keep it in the stock in which it has been poached until you want to serve it. The herby mayonnaise shouldn’t be made too far in advance or it will be less green and fresh.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes soaking

Cook time: 30 minutes

6

For the dressing

To make the dressing, put the Dijon mustard, egg yolks and some seasoning into a bowl. Using an electric hand mixer, beat this together then start adding the olive oil a drop at a time. Keep beating and adding the oil slowly until you can see that the mixture is starting to thicken. Once it’s thickening you can start adding the oil faster.

Add half of the lemon juice (taste as you add it), the garlic, anchovy and then the herbs. If you are making this in a food processor the herbs will turn the sauce green. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Add half the yoghurt, taste and decide if you want more (it lightens the mayonnaise). Check the seasoning again. The mixture should be pourable, not the texture of mayonnaise.

Heat the stock in a sauté pan or casserole that will hold the chicken in a single layer. When it’s simmering, add the chicken breasts. Cover with a lid and cook the breasts gently for about 12 minutes then check for doneness. This should give you breasts that are cooked but moist. You can cook these ahead of time and keep them in the fridge in the stock, but bring them out before you want to use them so they’re not fridge cold.

Steam or microwave the potatoes and beans. The potatoes should be tender and the beans have a little bite. Run cold water through the beans, then blot dry (dressing doesn’t cling well to wet vegetables).

Halve, pit and slice the avocados. Remove the skin from each slice, squeezing the juice of half the lemon over them. Season.