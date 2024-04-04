Chick-Fil-A's New Spring Beverage Lineup Is All About Berries

Cherry Berry beverage line - Chick-fil-A

Spring has sprung, and with it comes blooming flowers, warmer weather, and, of course, appropriately-themed beverages from all our favorite eateries. According to an announcement shared with Daily Meal, Chick-fil-A is the latest fast food chain to drop its spring drink offerings.

This marks the eighth year Chick-fil-A has released these kinds of seasonal drinks. The brand new menu items, which all feature Cherry Berry flavor, give customers four fruity options for quenching their thirst as the weather begins to warm. The Cherry Berry Sunjoy is Chick-fil-A's take on a classic Arnold Palmer, combining sweetened iced tea, lemonade, and cherry, blueberry, and cranberry flavorings. If a combination of lemonade and iced tea doesn't quite pique your interest, you can order a Cherry Berry Lemonade or Cherry Berry Iced Tea separately; both are flavored with the same Cherry Berry mixture. You'll also be able to try one of Chick-fil-A's signature Frosted Lemonades (which celebrate their 10th anniversary this year) with a Cherry Berry-flavored twist. Customers can find all four items, which are available for a limited time, on menus nationwide beginning on April 8.

Read more: The Ultimate Ranking Of The Best Fried Chicken Chains

You Can Spring For A Pretzel Sandwich With Your Berry Beverage

Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwiches - Chick-fil-A

Except for the two states that don't have Chick-fil-A, the seasonal beverages will be available at most locations throughout the United States. But Vermont and Alaska residents aren't the only ones missing out -- only one state will be serving the fast food chain's newest food items, a line of Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwiches, which will be in testing mode for a limited run at participating Raleigh, North Carolina locations, also starting April 8.

Depending on how fans receive Chick-fil-A's newest experiment, it may or may not become available nationwide. According to promotional images, the boneless chicken sandwich looks like it will be available fried, grilled, and with a spicy coating. It comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon, all sandwiched between two pretzel buns, alongside a container of Dijon mustard sauce for an extra kick. Chick-fil-A may have taken note of other fast food chains that have had great success in recent years with pretzel bun offerings, like the Wendy's Pretzel Baconator and Sonic's Cheesy Bacon Pretzel Dog. Customers nationwide will likely be anticipating the reactions from any Chick-fil-A fans who get to taste the new pretzel-based creation, and most of them (sorry, Vermont and Alaska) will be able to sip on berry-flavored beverages while they wait.

Read the original article on Daily Meal